UK-based cross-border payments and FX company Ebury has received two in-principle approvals (IPAs) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for its local entity, Ebury Payments Pte. Ltd. One is for a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence, and the other for a variation of its existing Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence to add account issuance and e-money issuance services.

From payments to treasury services

Under the expanded MPI licence, Ebury Singapore plans to offer corporate clients multi-currency e-wallets and virtual collection accounts in their own name, allowing them to collect, hold, and manage funds locally. Once issued, the CMS licence will allow it to structure and book corporate hedging products, including over-the-counter FX forwards and options, for mid-market businesses and regional treasury centres.

Final approval is subject to MAS' specified conditions and is expected in the first half of 2027. The IPAs do not yet allow Ebury to provide account issuance, e-money issuance, or brokerage services, and MAS can rescind them where it considers appropriate. Ebury Singapore currently provides domestic and cross-border money transfers, FX, and international payroll services in more than 130 currencies.

Investing in the Singapore business

Ebury, which has operated in Singapore since 2017, plans to hire for its commercial teams across mid-market, enterprise, and institutional sales, as well as local compliance and operations. Rick Roache, Managing Director, APAC at Ebury, said the approvals are an important step for the company's APAC business, connecting its operations in Australia, New Zealand, and Greater China.

Roache added that the licences will allow Ebury to offer a wider range of businesses the multi-currency treasury and risk management tools usually available to large multinational corporations. Terence Oh, CEO of Ebury Singapore, said the company is committed to its long-term presence in Singapore and to offering a full range of services to regional clients.