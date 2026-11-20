China-based cross-border payments provider YeePay and Luxembourg-based Banking Circle have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on cross-border payments between China and Europe. The companies plan to combine their regulatory infrastructure and payment services to support more efficient two-way fund transfers for businesses engaged in trade between the two markets, subject to applicable regulations.

Combining Chinese and European infrastructure

Banking Circle is a licensed bank regulated by Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). It provides payment infrastructure to financial institutions, including local clearing, multi-currency accounts, and cross-border payments, serving fintechs and payment service providers in the UK, the EU, and other markets. YeePay's network covers more than 200 countries and regions and supports payouts and FX conversion in more than 100 currencies.

YeePay serves more than 6.5 million business clients in sectors such as travel and aviation, retail, cross-border ecommerce, and fintech, and has a presence in markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, the Netherlands, the UAE, Nigeria, the US, and Australia. The two companies will now work on refining their proposed solutions and on technical integration, with compliance as a central priority.

Two-way access between the markets

Terry Hua, CEO of YeePay Global, said the collaboration aims to help Banking Circle's clients access China's payment market more efficiently. At the same time, YeePay uses Banking Circle's European clearing and regulatory infrastructure to expand its cross-border services. He added that the companies aim to improve two-way payment connectivity between China and Europe within a strong regulatory framework.

Kirit Bhatia, Chief Digital Assets Officer at Banking Circle, said China is an attractive market for global payment service providers, and that YeePay's payment infrastructure in China complements Banking Circle's local clearing capabilities in Europe. The partners say the collaboration is intended to simplify international fund transfers and help businesses in both markets take part in global trade.