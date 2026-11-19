US-based payments infrastructure company Lightspark has launched Agent Accounts, which allow AI agents to hold, spend, send, and receive money on behalf of a person or business. Agent platforms, marketplaces, and fintechs can offer the accounts under their own brands and earn revenue when agents hold and move money. Account holders set spending limits and decide which payments require their approval.

Card payments and agent-to-agent settlement

Within those limits, an agent can pay at merchants that accept Visa, where its purchase is processed as a standard card transaction, or settle directly with merchants that also use an Agent Account. When a consumer pays from their account balance, the agent uses a Visa card valid for that purchase only. Consumers can also pay with a saved card, in which case the card number is kept in a secure vault and the agent sees only a card ID.

For small businesses, one balance can cover payments that usually run through separate systems. A business owner can authorise an agent to pay a US supplier over ACH and a contractor in Brazil through Pix, then review a record of both payments. Lightspark connects the accounts to banks and local payment networks in 65 countries, while Spark handles settlement between Agent Accounts.

Balances in fiat currencies and stablecoins

Businesses can hold balances in US dollars, euros, other local currencies, or stablecoins, and fund their accounts by bank transfer, card, stablecoins, or Bitcoin. Merchants with an Agent Account can receive funds in their preferred currency and withdraw them to their bank. Lightspark tested Agent Accounts in production before launch using public connectors and plugins on several AI platforms.

David Marcus, Co-founder and CEO of Lightspark, compared agentic commerce to the shift from shops to the web, when consumers did not want to type card details online and merchants lost sales as a result. He said agentic commerce raises similar questions about how one agent can pay another safely and efficiently, and that Agent Accounts addresses this using infrastructure Lightspark has built over four years.