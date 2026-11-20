Katanox has partnered with Mobi.AI to connect its payment and settlement infrastructure with Mobi’s agentic commerce platform for hotel brands.

The partnership aims to let AI agents move from recommending a hotel to booking it, paying for it, and reconciling the stay, and includes embedded financing through Katanox Capital. Mobi’s platform offers conversational booking inside AI assistants, agentic booking on hotel websites, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) management to connect AI models to hotel systems.

Linking reservations and payments

According to the companies, hotel availability, occupancy rules, taxes and fees, cancellation terms, and payment timing can vary by room, rate, guest, and time, and these terms also determine how and when hotels are paid. Reservation, payment, folio, and reconciliation data often sit in separate systems, and virtual credit cards leave that fragmentation in place, leading to failed authorisations, manual reconciliation, chargebacks, and uncertain payout timing.

Katanox connects directly to hotels’ reservation systems and banking infrastructure, linking each reservation’s commercial terms to its payment guarantee, account-to-account payout, and reconciliation record. Katanox Capital uses verified transaction data to give eligible travel platforms and hotels access to financing aligned with their revenue flows, helping them manage cash-flow pressures between booking, settlement, and payout.

Guardrails for agent bookings

Before a booking is completed, the system revalidates the live rate, cancellation terms, and payment conditions and checks for duplicate bookings or payments. If a rate is out of date, a term has changed, or a payment exceeds what the traveller has authorised, the transaction stops and the exception is escalated. Hotel brands can also keep agent-driven bookings in their direct channel, along with guest relationships and first-party data.

Andrew Boch, CEO of Mobi, stated that travellers who plan trips in AI conversations expect to complete the booking there too, but a booking is only finished when the payment is. Imre Vogelezang, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Katanox, said an agent can only book reliably when it works from harmonised, live data and the payment is tied to the same reservation record.