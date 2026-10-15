Physical cards are here to stay. It's time to rethink issuance

For years, innovation in card issuing has focused on digital onboarding and virtual cards. Yet one critical part of the customer journey often remains fragmented, opaque and operationally heavy: the physical card journey.

From production and personalisation to delivery and activation, issuers frequently rely on disconnected processes that create unnecessary customer enquiries, operational inefficiencies and limited visibility across the card lifecycle.

As customer expectations continue to rise, cardholders increasingly expect the same level of transparency and real-time experience from physical card delivery that they get from e-commerce platforms and digital services.

The good news? Modernisation is already within reach and does not require heavy integrations.

Join experts from Nickel, Lithic and Thales to look at how they transformed their physical card operations to gain real-time visibility, accelerate product launches and simplify expansion into new markets, without rebuilding integrations from scratch.

Through practical insights and industry perspectives, discover how leading organisations are turning physical card issuance into a strategic customer experience advantage while laying the foundations for the next generation of card operations.

This session is designed for leaders in: