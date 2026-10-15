WebinarsPayments

Physical cards are here to stay. It's time to rethink issuance

Takes place on 29 Oct 2026 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 05:00 PM CET

Simona Lenghen

Simona Lenghen

15 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Save Your Spot

Agenda

  • The operational blind spots hiding in today's card issuance processes;
  • How Nickel, Lithic and Thales have transformed physical card issuance through real-time orchestration;
  • The lessons learned from building a more visible, agile and scalable issuance model;
  • What the future of card operations looks like and how issuers can prepare for it.

Presenters

Anthony Poujol

Anthony Poujol

Head of Cards, Nickel

Esther Groen

Esther Groen

Moderator

Kelly Hernandez

Kelly Hernandez

Senior Partnership Operations Manager

Cyril Gabon

Cyril Gabon

Vice President and Business Owner for Card Issuance at Thales Payment Services

Keywords:
PaymentsCardsOrchestrationModernisationdigital banking
Countries:
World
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