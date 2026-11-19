Nigeria-based enterprise payments infrastructure provider Miden has partnered with Visa to expand digital commercial payment capabilities for mid-sized and large businesses in Africa. Through Miden's platform, eligible businesses can configure, manage, and distribute virtual Visa commercial cards, issued by participating financial institutions, to employees and teams, with controls over business spending. Miden provides API-based card issuing and payment infrastructure to enterprises and fintechs.

Fewer intermediaries in card processing

Many payment providers in Africa rely on multi-tier arrangements with third-party intermediaries to process card transactions. Miden's integration connects its platform directly with Visa's capabilities, which the company says reduces processing fees and latency and improves authorisation rates. The integration is available to enterprises and fintechs using Miden's API-based card issuing and payment infrastructure.

Businesses can issue virtual cards for employees, teams, projects, suppliers, and travel. Miden provides card management, monitoring, controls, and automated reconciliation, while Visa provides its global card network. Miden's clients include Grey, Bamboo, Travelbay, and Bon Hotels. Businesses can see where, why, and by whom money was spent, with spending categorised for accounting.

Spending controls for finance teams

Miden is introducing controls that let finance teams limit transactions to approved vendors and platforms, restrict spending to specific merchant categories such as software, travel, or procurement, and approve or decline card use by location. Finance and risk teams can monitor flagged activity in real time, manage the full card lifecycle from one dashboard, and analyse spending with reporting and accounting integration.

Dom Okiemute, CEO and Co-founder of Miden, said payment reliability and cost efficiency are major operational challenges for businesses in Africa, and that integrating with Visa removes unnecessary intermediaries. Andrew Uaboi, Vice President and Cluster Head, Visa West Africa, said African businesses operate in a fast-moving digital environment where agility, security, and global acceptance are essential, and that the partnership expands access to secure digital issuing.