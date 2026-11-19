Hyundai Card has completed a proof of concept with Kinexys by J.P. Morgan in which AI agents managed FX and fund transfers between subsidiaries.

The proof of concept (PoC) tested whether communication between AI agents could automate cash management, foreign exchange, and fund transfers. It used simulated transactions between hypothetical overseas subsidiaries, with agents keeping the receiving subsidiary’s balance above a set threshold by having the sending subsidiary convert and transfer funds to cover any shortfall.

Agent-to-agent transactions

Hyundai Card designed the transaction scenario and the authorisation and control framework for the agents, while Kinexys, J.P. Morgan’s blockchain business, developed the agents for both organisations and implemented identity verification, authorisation, control, and validation mechanisms. The Hyundai Card agent monitored both subsidiaries’ balances, compared FX quotes from several banks, and instructed the Kinexys agent to carry out the conversion and transfer.

The Kinexys agent then verified the identity and authorisation of the Hyundai Card agent. Transactions within predefined limits were executed automatically, while those beyond the permitted scope were escalated for human approval or rejected. According to Hyundai Card, the test went beyond automation based on predefined rules by having agents from different institutions communicate, make decisions, and carry out transactions.

Next steps in payments

Hyundai Card said the PoC is a significant step towards a model in which AI agents manage corporate funds and execute FX transactions with minimal human intervention, and that it plans to expand its collaboration with J.P. Morgan into new areas, including in-vehicle payments.

In July 2026, Hyundai Card completed a stablecoin-based cross-border remittance PoC with Tether and Avalanche, involving an actual transfer between Hyundai Motor Company’s subsidiaries in the US and Mexico, which took about seven minutes including verification. The company is now extending the testing to transfers between overseas subsidiaries in Europe. Established in 2001, Hyundai Card is the financial arm of Hyundai Motor Group.