Sweden-based Klarna announced the Klarna AI-assistant, describing it as a personal assistant that carries out routine tasks for customers while leaving final decisions with them. The service is currently live with a small group of early users, and a waitlist opened on the day of the announcement. According to the company, the assistant can identify a product and price, complete the purchase, and defer payment until the item has arrived.

Scope of the assistant

The assistant covers more than purchasing. It presents options and helps users choose between them. It makes bookings ranging from a restaurant table to a babysitter, and it tracks items users are waiting for. It also drafts email replies that users approve before they are sent, files receipts, and flags upcoming birthdays, along with gift suggestions. Returns are also among the tasks it handles.

Klarna describes the tool as a concierge-style service that acts on each customer’s behalf, with users keeping control over the actions taken.

The launch extends Klarna’s existing shopping assistant, a feature within its app. The app’s built-in browser allows users to shop on any website, including merchants that do not offer Klarna as a payment option. Customers have spent more than USD 34 billion through this browser since 2020.

The new assistant brings discovery, purchasing, deferred payment, and post-purchase tasks such as returns and receipt management into a single chat interface within the Klarna app.

Access is being granted gradually. Users join the waitlist by signing in with their Klarna account. They are notified through the Klarna app and by email when a place becomes available, and they then start using the assistant by sending a message in the chat.

Strategic context

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Klarna, linked the launch to an idea the company first considered in 2015: a phone that would alert users to ways of saving, such as on a mortgage, and then do the work itself. The CEO described the assistant as a significant step towards that goal. Moreover, Siemiatkowski noted it forms part of a long-term strategy to use technology to help people save time and money and keep track of their finances more easily.