US-based NCR Atleos, which separated from NCR in 2023, has entered a long-term, multi-country ATM services agreement with convenience and fuel retailer Circle K, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard. Under the agreement, Atleos will manage all ATM services across more than 7,000 Circle K and Couche-Tard stores in the US and Canada, expanding an existing relationship between the two companies.

Managed ATM services across North America

Atleos will run Circle K's ATM programme through its managed services, network capabilities, and relationships with financial institutions and fintechs. The agreement is intended to give consumers reliable access to cash and self-service financial services at Circle K stores, while increasing in-store visits and turning them into retail purchases.

Atleos' Allpoint network will continue to direct consumers to participating Circle K locations to access their cash. Allpoint is a surcharge-free ATM network that allows customers of participating banks, credit unions, and fintechs to withdraw cash without paying ATM fees, which can help retailers attract visits from these customers.

Consistent service across the store network

Kurt Fraschetti, Vice President of US Merchandising at Circle K, said providing a consistent customer experience across Circle K's North American stores is a key priority. He added that Atleos brings the scale, reliability, and operational expertise needed to support the business and meet changing customer needs, and that Circle K is pleased to expand the relationship and continue providing financial access for the communities it serves.

Stuart Mackinnon, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Atleos, said Circle K serves millions of consumers across North America and that Atleos is proud to expand its long-standing relationship with the retailer. He added that value and service consistency are increasingly important to consumers when choosing where to carry out financial and retail activities, and that combining service execution with Allpoint helps merchants such as Circle K pursue their growth objectives.