Appcharge has launched its Checkout Experimentation Lab, letting mobile game publishers test checkout variants and serve them by player segment.

Israel-based Appcharge, a direct-to-consumer payments platform for mobile games, has added A/B testing to its checkout page, with each test isolating a single assumption. Winning variants can be served to segments including first-time and returning buyers, device type, country, and payment method. The Lab builds on the updated checkout Appcharge launched in February 2026 and is delivered through its Merchant of Record platform.

Segmenting the checkout

According to Appcharge, mobile games personalise most of the player experience, from offers and levels to pricing, but most studios still show every player the same payment screen. Its data shows that 97.7% of players who pay with a specific method use it at least twice more, and that in some countries a single payment method holds up to 80% market share, so asking players to choose again can add friction.

In one test, Appcharge simplified its checkout to reduce the number of decisions. On average, conversion stayed flat and deposit per depositor fell, but by segment, conversion among first-time buyers rose 18.3% while it dipped 1.4% among repeat buyers, with further differences by device, payment method, and country.

Testing on live traffic

Fanny Beili, VP Product at Appcharge, stated that the average result was hiding the real story, as what helps a first-time buyer on Android in one market can slow down a weekly buyer on iOS in another. According to Beili, there is no single ideal checkout, so Appcharge needed a way to find the right one for each player and keep testing as behaviour changes.

Appcharge’s Merchant of Record platform handles payments, tax, compliance, fraud, and disputes for publishers. Hundreds of mobile games run on the platform, which processes more than USD 1 billion in annual direct-to-consumer transactions and offers web stores, player retention tools, local payment methods, and local currencies. The company has offices in Finland, the UK, South Korea, the US, China, and Türkiye.