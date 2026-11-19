Clear Junction has been selected by Digit9, a cross-border payments orchestration platform and part of UAE-based LuLu Financial Holdings, to provide GBP and EUR collection and payout infrastructure. Clear Junction will also provide multi-currency SWIFT services for institutional payments as Digit9 expands its international payments business and its network of institutional payment partners. LuLu Financial Holdings also operates the LuLu Exchange money transfer brand.

Single IBAN and virtual IBANs

Clear Junction will provide a single IBAN account for bulk payments from various payment institutions, as well as named virtual IBANs (vIBANs) to identify and reconcile payments linked to underlying retail and corporate customers. It will also support GBP and EUR payouts and eligible incoming and outgoing institutional transfers through its multi-currency SWIFT service. Named vIBANs allow incoming payments to be matched to the individual customers behind them.

The combination allows Digit9 to manage collections, reconciliation, and payouts across currencies and institutional relationships. According to the companies, Clear Junction structured the solution around Digit9's operational requirements, with compliance controls built into the agreed model. The companies say Digit9's expansion reflects a growing need to manage payments with institutional partners that operate with different funding models, currencies, and payment requirements.

Expanding Digit9's payout capabilities

Shafeez Ahamed, Deputy CEO at Digit9, said the company aims to make cross-border payments simpler and more adaptable to the needs of financial institutions. He added that the collaboration with Clear Junction strengthens Digit9's GBP and EUR collection and payout capabilities and multi-currency SWIFT connectivity, broadening the international payment flows it supports.

Olga Mackintosh, Chief Commercial Officer at Clear Junction, said payment infrastructure has to reflect how a client's business actually operates, which in Digit9's case meant understanding its different collection and payout needs and the institutions involved. She added that the work shows Clear Junction's approach to complex institutional requirements, with compliance built in from the start.