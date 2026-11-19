Temu has formalised an expanded collaboration with Mastercard through a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Under the agreement, the two companies intend to work on additional payment solutions, reduce fraud and false declines, and enable new payment experiences for consumers. The initiatives are set to apply to shoppers across more than 90 markets.

The agreement builds on an already existing relationship between the two companies, with Mastercard’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Miebach, framing the MoU as the start of a new phase in the partnership.

Payments, fraud, false declines, and support for local sellers

The consumer-facing part of the agreement covers multiple areas: expanding the range of payment solutions available to Temu shoppers, reducing fraud and false declines, and introducing emerging payment experiences. By addressing fraud and false declines together, the collaboration targets both the security of transactions and the approval of legitimate payments. The stated aim is to make payments simpler and more secure for shoppers in Temu’s markets.

The second part of the agreement focuses on businesses selling through Temu’s Local Seller Program. Here, the companies aim to help sellers improve payment efficiency, gain wider access to financing, and manage working capital more effectively as they expand into new markets and reach new customers.

Temu linked this part of the collaboration to findings from its Small Business Insights Report, which identified three key growth challenges for local sellers: complexity, cost, and connection. The Mastercard partnership forms part of Temu’s efforts to address these barriers, alongside its wider stated goal of making commerce more accessible for both shoppers and businesses.

Miebach noted that commerce is becoming increasingly global, digital, and connected, with trust serving as the element that holds it together.

For consumers, the collaboration puts the emphasis on payment options and transaction security across a broad international footprint. As for sellers, the attention shifts to cash flow, financing, and operational efficiency during cross-market expansion. Further details on specific solutions, participating markets, and timelines have not been disclosed.

The announcement comes right after, earlier in the month of November 2026, the European Commission found Temu in breach of the DSA for failing to correctly assess EU safety requirements for their products.