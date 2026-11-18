Mastercard and India-based IndusInd Bank have partnered to enhance outbound cross-border payments from India through Mastercard Move, Mastercard's portfolio of global money movement capabilities. The partnership covers non-trade current account remittances, including person-to-person (P2P) transfers and education-related payments, from India to the US, the UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia, with end-to-end visibility for customers.

Remittances and education payments

IndusInd Bank already supports international payments for education, travel, business, and other overseas needs. Through Mastercard Move, the bank can offer cross-border payments without building individual connections into each destination market. IndusInd Bank plans to extend the partnership to support SME payments in the future. The bank says the partnership will help it build a stronger cross-border payments offering and a more scalable foundation for changing customer needs.

According to the World Bank, around USD 12.1 billion in personal remittances were sent from India in 2025. More than 1.2 million Indian students were enrolled in higher education abroad in the same year, contributing to demand for outbound payments for tuition fees and living costs. Mastercard Move enables money to move across more than 200 countries and territories in more than 150 currencies.

Expanding Mastercard Move in India

Pratik Khowala, Global Head of Transfer Solutions at Mastercard, said demand is growing among Indian consumers and businesses for better ways to send money internationally. He added that the partnership brings Mastercard Move's capabilities to remittances and education payments, while laying the groundwork to serve a wider range of payment needs over time.

Ganesh Sankaran, Executive Director at IndusInd Bank, said cross-border payments are becoming more important as customers' needs become more global, and that the collaboration strengthens the bank's position in the remittances market. He added that IndusInd Bank aims to simplify the international payments experience for customers. Mastercard describes the partnership as a milestone for Mastercard Move in India.