Thunes has expanded its partnership with PayerMax to support real-time payouts for digital platforms into bank accounts and mobile wallets.

Building on their existing collaboration, the two companies will link their cross-border payment capabilities and networks to improve payout efficiency and connectivity. The partnership supports gaming, live-streaming, and social entertainment platforms expanding internationally, enabling real-time disbursements to local bank accounts and mobile wallets in Africa, India, Latin America, and the US. Singapore-headquartered PayerMax provides acquiring, payout, and collection services for businesses expanding into international markets.

Payouts for the gig and creator economy

According to the companies, international payouts often involve settlement delays of several days, unpredictable intermediary deductions, and unclear FX fees, which can affect trust in digital platforms among gig workers and creators. Research and Markets projects the creator economy will reach USD 323.48 billion in 2026, up 26% year-on-year.

The collaboration will focus on improving payment efficiency, expanding market connectivity, and supporting payouts for businesses operating across borders, particularly in digital entertainment and other fast-growing digital sectors. The companies say they will combine their strengths in global payment connectivity, local market expertise, and financial infrastructure. For Thunes, the partnership is part of its continued expansion into payouts for the gig and creator economy.

Localised payment capabilities

Winnie Lau, Global Head of Commercial at PayerMax, stated that payment needs are becoming more diverse as businesses expand globally, and that PayerMax remains focused on building reliable, localised payment capabilities to support merchants’ international growth. According to Lau, the partnership with Thunes will further complement PayerMax’s cross-border payout services and strengthen global payment connectivity.

Andrew Stewart, Chief Revenue Officer at Thunes, stated that the gig economy is growing, but its workforce is often held back by slow cross-border payment infrastructure, and that payment friction directly affects earner retention and platform growth. According to Stewart, the expanded collaboration reinforces Thunes’ focus on real-time money movement for the digital economy.