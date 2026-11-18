The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) released the roadmap, setting out the next phase of PayNow Generation 2 (PayNow Gen2). Detailed in the Phase 2 report, the plan is intended to close gaps identified during Phase 1, widen the range of payments PayNow can support, and introduce programmable payment processes for businesses and government agencies.

According to the two organisations, the roadmap follows consultations with ecommerce users, small merchants, Singapore residents, and inbound tourists. Industry workshops with banks, payment service providers, payment technology firms, marketplaces, and government agencies were also used to co-design and validate the proposed changes and to work through practical implementation issues.

Delivery timeline for 2027 and 2028

Over 2027 and 2028, MAS will lead the Singapore Payments Network (SPaN), Banking Computer Services (BCS), and industry and public sector partners in delivering five sets of changes.

The first is QR interoperability through SGQR+. The aim is to allow users to pay at any merchant through their preferred payment app without checking which QR schemes the merchant accepts, with tourists also covered. As Singapore connects to more regional QR networks via SGQR+, local merchants are expected to accept payments from a wider pool of foreign payment networks, while Singaporeans will be able to pay through local apps in more countries. Work on the SGQR+ switch has started, with a limited rollout planned for 2027 and a wider scope in 2028.

The second concerns deep-linking for online payments. Some financial institutions already offer deep-linking in selected e-commerce checkouts and with government agencies, removing the need for users to save and retrieve QR code screenshots. By end-2027, common technical standards and a central deep-linking facility are due to be in place, with further linkages added progressively over 2028.

Third, higher PayNow limits will support higher-value government payments with immediate confirmation. A limited rollout with one government agency is scheduled for late 2027, followed by a targeted rollout to other agencies from 2028.

Fourth, SPaN will develop person-to-merchant (P2M) rules covering disputes, refunds, fraud, and scams linked to PayNow transactions. These safeguards will be introduced in stages over 2028, with SPaN responsible for scheme governance and oversight.

Finally, richer and structured PayNow data fields are targeted for introduction from end-2027, allowing businesses and government agencies to automate payment processing and reconciliation. Services built on this data are expected from 2028 onwards.

Taken together, the measures extend PayNow across merchant acceptance, online checkout, and government payments, while placing P2M consumer protection under a single scheme framework.

Beyond the immediate roadmap, MAS will convene SPaN, BCS, and other partners to develop capabilities for emerging payment types, including those made through AI agents. ABS, banks, payment service providers, and other industry participants will carry out solution validation testing on processing very small, high-frequency payments and high-volume payments economically. Separate work on business payments will examine tokenised payment credentials for recurring and contactless transactions, while the richer data fields are set to support further automation and AI-driven payments.

Future Payment Rails Blueprint

According to the announcement, MAS will also develop a Future Payment Rails Blueprint in 2027. Building on PayNow Gen2, the blueprint will set out a design for Singapore’s payment infrastructure as the economy becomes more digital, connected, and automated. It will define a multi-rail, multi-functional, and multi-service architecture guided by four objectives: lower operating costs, faster time-to-market for new products and features, greater resilience of the national payment rails, and timely innovation.