Paysafe has launched PaysafeGo, a solution that lets businesses offer their own branded digital wallets using Paysafe’s regulated infrastructure.

The solution allows businesses to launch a branded wallet without becoming wallet operators themselves, with Paysafe handling the operational and regulatory requirements. It is aimed at sectors including travel, retail, gaming, marketplaces, the gig economy, and creator platforms, letting users receive, hold, transfer, and spend funds within a branded wallet so businesses can use payments to build ongoing customer engagement and loyalty.

Embedded and turnkey models

PaysafeGo is available in two models. With the Embedded Wallet, businesses integrate a fully branded wallet into their own apps and platforms through Paysafe’s APIs and SDKs and control the user interface, while Paysafe manages KYC, AML, issuing, settlement, reconciliation, fraud management, compliance, and cross-border payouts. According to Paysafe, the solution is designed to help businesses lower payment and payout costs, remove manual workflows, and create new recurring revenue.

The Turnkey Wallet offers a faster route to market through a co-branded wallet hosted and managed by Paysafe, which handles infrastructure, security, compliance, and virtual card issuing. Capabilities across both models include real-time payouts, bank and peer-to-peer transfers, branded prepaid cards, loyalty and rewards features, and operational support, with KYC, AML, and fraud controls embedded in Paysafe’s licensed infrastructure.

Building on Paysafe’s wallet business

Bob Legters, Chief Product Officer at Paysafe, stated that payments are a critical part of how consumers engage with brands, and that PaysafeGo lets businesses launch their own wallet without taking on licensing, compliance, fraud management, issuing, and operational support. According to Legters, the solution helps partners strengthen customer relationships, simplify money movement, and spend less time managing payment complexity.

Paysafe says the solution draws on its decades of experience operating digital wallet brands, which include Skrill and PaysafeWallet, alongside eCash products such as PaysafeCard. The NYSE-listed company has around 2,800 employees across 12 countries and recorded USD 167 billion in annualised volume in 2025, serving sectors including iGaming, video gaming, events, travel, hospitality, and online trading.