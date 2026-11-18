Germany-based B2B payments company Pliant has been named a supplier on the Government Commercial Agency's (GCA) Payment Solutions 3 framework (RM6383). The appointment gives UK central government departments and wider public sector organisations access to Pliant's commercial card and digital payment solutions through the government's procurement framework.

Lot 1 alongside four UK banks

Pliant was named to Lot 1, Commercial Cards and Digital Payments, alongside Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, and NatWest, with the other four suppliers on the lot all being banks. The four-year lot has a total indicative value of GBP 13.2 billion, including VAT, which represents potential spending across all suppliers rather than committed revenue. Payment Solutions 3 runs from October 2026 to September 2030 and replaces the government's Payment Solutions 2 framework.

The framework gives public sector organisations a simplified procurement route to commercial card and digital payment services. Pliant's appointment follows a competitive procurement process, and eligible organisations can now use its commercial payment tools to manage spending, improve visibility, and apply financial controls. The GCA is the UK's central commercial and procurement organisation, connecting the public and private sectors.

Expanding into the UK public sector

Malte Rau, CEO and Co-founder of Pliant, said being named alongside four large UK banks validates what the company has built and the role it can play in modernising commercial payments. He added that public sector organisations increasingly expect the same flexibility, control, and digital capabilities from their payment infrastructure as private sector businesses, and that the framework gives them a new option.

The appointment marks a step in Pliant's expansion into the UK and the public sector. The company, which provides corporate cards, payment accounts, and foreign exchange on a modular platform, has also been growing in North America, where in July 2026 it launched a US commercial credit programme with Thredd. Pliant has more than 300 employees across eight offices.