The European Commission has preliminarily found Temu in breach of the Digital Services Act over its failure to tackle illegal product sales.

According to preliminary findings published by the European Commission, Temu has not put in place reasonable, proportionate, and effective measures to mitigate the risk of illegal products being offered on its marketplace. The Commission’s assessment identifies shortcomings in three areas: the controls used to verify product compliance, the platform’s content moderation system, and the sanctions applied to traders. The findings concern Temu’s obligation to implement concrete risk mitigation measures under Article 35 of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Gaps in product safety controls

The Commission acknowledges that Temu operates compliance controls but considers that these do not sufficiently assess whether the products themselves meet EU safety requirements. Sellers are required to submit test reports for only a small share of products, and where such reports are requested, Temu often does not check them.

Although the platform classifies certain categories as high risk, including toys, electronics, and cosmetics, it does not prioritise them during physical checks. The Commission also notes that Temu has frequently failed to follow up on the results of spot checks and has not scaled up inspections as the number of listings has grown.

Moderation and seller sanctions

On content moderation, the Commission found that Temu’s system focuses mainly on the information attached to listings and on adherence to the company’s terms and conditions, rather than on the safety of the product. The tool that is used to compare new listings with those previously flagged as non-compliant does not focus sufficiently on unsafe products. In addition, the number of human moderators has not kept pace with the growth in listings.

The sanction system was described as fragmented and insufficiently deterrent. Penalties are applied to individual stores rather than to the traders operating them, meaning that a trader whose store is closed can continue selling through other stores. Traders can also accumulate numerous serious infringements, including the sale of products that fail safety checks, before any of their stores are suspended.

Temu can now exercise its rights of defence by examining the Commission’s investigation file and responding in writing to the findings. The European Board for Digital Services will be consulted in parallel. Should the Commission confirm its views, it may adopt a non-compliance decision, which could result in a fine of up to 6% of Temu’s total worldwide annual turnover, as well as an order requiring the company to remedy the breach.

Regulatory background

The findings form part of formal proceedings opened in October 2024, which examine whether Temu may have breached the DSA in areas covering the sale of illegal products, the potentially addictive design of its service, its recommender systems, and data access for researchers.

This is not the first DSA action concerning the platform, as in May 2026, the Commission found Temu in breach of its obligation to conduct an appropriate risk assessment and imposed a fine of EUR 200 million. In October 2026, the Commission approved the action plan submitted by Temu to remedy that breach. The latest findings move the focus from how Temu assesses risk to how it addresses it in practice.