US-based Visa announced that it has opened its Agentic Ready programme to merchants, B2B suppliers, payment service providers (PSPs), acquirers, and commerce platforms. The programme is part of Visa Intelligent Commerce and is intended to prepare these companies for agent-initiated transactions. More than 140 participants are taking part in the launch, and Visa expects more financial institutions, merchants, and enablers to join throughout 2027.

A shared testing framework for acceptance

The new phase gives acceptance-side participants a common framework to assess how trusted agent-initiated transactions can be recognised, authenticated, and processed. Participants test real-world agentic experiences on the payment infrastructure they already use. Their results help Visa validate readiness and adapt the programme to different markets, payment ecosystems, and merchant environments.

Rubail Birwadker, SVP, Growth Products & Partnerships at Visa, said merchants need confidence in who they are transacting with. Payment providers, in turn, need assurance that these transactions can move securely through existing infrastructure. Birwadker added that no single company can address this alone.

Visa Acceptance Platform supports the programme with omnichannel acceptance, credential management, fraud protection, and dispute management. Together, these allow merchants to process agent-initiated transactions and apply risk controls on top of existing systems.

Acquirers, PSPs, and B2B platforms

Acquirers and financial institutions in the programme are testing agentic network token transactions across authorisation and processing. Getnet is working on agentic commerce across Europe and Latin America, and Moneris is focusing on Canadian merchants. Antom, dLocal, and Spreedly are also participating.

Among PSPs, Adyen is working on recognising agent-initiated transactions and integrating agentic signals into risk and fraud tools. PayPal is expanding acceptance of Visa agentic tokens across its merchant network. Checkout.com, a launch partner, is extending existing checkout flows to payments initiated by AI agents. Airwallex, Fiserv, Global Payments, and Stripe are also part of this group.

The programme also covers B2B payments, where AI agents can handle purchasing, invoicing, and payment on behalf of businesses. Billtrust is building on a live pilot with Visa in which AI agents completed approved invoice payments end-to-end through supplier portals. HighRadius and Versapay are also taking part.

Worldline’s participation

Worldline joins the programme having already processed live agentic payments. According to the company, it showed in the summer of 2026 that agentic payments could move from concept to production, completing live end-to-end transactions in several European markets (in Germany, for instance). Its work with Visa will centre on the security, trust, and interoperability merchants need to adopt the channel.

Grégoire Bourdin, Head of E-commerce at Worldline, described joining the programme as the next step after those live transactions. In Bourdin’s view, it helps merchants prepare for agent-driven commerce while building the conditions for wider adoption. The company added via a LinkedIn post that making these experiences work securely and reliably will require collaboration across the payments ecosystem.

Building on the issuer phase

The expansion follows the programme’s initial launch earlier in 2026. That phase now includes more than 175 issuers across 45 markets, which test agent-initiated transactions using their own issued credit and debit cards. With the acceptance phase, issuers and the merchant-facing side of card transactions are now tested within the same framework.