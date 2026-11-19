Google has launched the Google Wallet app on iOS in the US, extending its digital wallet to iPhone users. The rollout allows users to store and organise payment cards, tickets, boarding passes, receipts, and other credentials within a single app, downloadable through Apple’s App Store.

With the iOS release, Google Wallet is now available across iOS, Android, and desktop. The company presents the move as a way to widen access to the service regardless of the type of device a consumer uses.

Features available on iOS

Google Wallet on iOS syncs automatically with Gmail and other Google apps. It pulls in information such as package tracking details, digital boarding passes, concert tickets, and receipts, and makes them accessible across a user’s devices.

Users can also digitise physical cards, including loyalty cards and gym memberships, by scanning them with the phone’s camera and importing them into the app. Payment cards can be stored and managed within Google Wallet as well, allowing users to check out online across Google services and anywhere Google Pay is accepted.

According to the announcement, the iOS version has one limitation: tap-to-pay functionality is not supported on iOS at this time, so the payment capabilities currently available to iPhone users centre on online checkout rather than contactless transactions.

Beyond passes and payment credentials, Google is positioning Wallet as a secure hub for managing agentic purchases made across Google. On iOS, users can view and manage order confirmations, receipts, and delivery updates linked to these purchases in one place.

The company frames this capability as part of its broader outlook on the future of shopping. Bringing agentic purchase management to iOS extends this function beyond Android and desktop users, giving Google a single post-purchase environment that follows the consumer across operating systems.

What the launch means

For the payments and digital commerce ecosystem, the launch places Google Wallet on a second major mobile operating system in the US. The scope of the iOS version, notably without tap-to-pay, suggests that the initial focus is on credential management, online checkout through Google Pay, and post-purchase tracking rather than in-store payments.

The integration with Gmail and other Google apps also means the wallet’s usefulness on iOS depends partly on consumers’ existing use of Google services, which supply much of the data the app organises.