Ant International has connected its Alipay+ wallet gateway to Pix, Brazil’s instant payment system operated by the central bank.

The connection lets international travellers pay at merchants across Brazil by scanning Pix QR codes with the e-wallets and banking apps they already use at home, without installing a separate app. Alipay+ serves as a gateway for more than 50 digital wallets and banking apps worldwide, and the service runs on Ant International’s AI-native payment and risk management capabilities. Acceptance covers shops, restaurants, and attractions nationwide.

Pix becomes the 16th national QR scheme on Alipay+

With Pix added, Alipay+ now partners with 16 national QR payment schemes across Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Through its payment partners, the gateway connects 150 million merchants with 2.1 billion user accounts globally.

Pix runs on a public payment infrastructure developed and operated by the Central Bank of Brazil. According to the central bank’s 2025 Integrated Report, more than 22.2 million businesses use it. Linking the scheme to Alipay+ means that this domestic merchant base can now accept payments from foreign wallets connected to the gateway, through the QR codes that merchants already display.

The integration comes as Brazil records growth in inbound travel. OECD data shows the country received 9.3 million international visitors in 2025, a record and a 37.1% increase year on year. Cross-border payment access at the point of sale is therefore becoming a more practical consideration for both visitors and local businesses.

Weixiao Jiang, General Manager for North Asia and the Americas at Alipay+, Ant International, noted that convenient access to local payment services becomes more important as visitor numbers rise. Ant International expects the link to simplify payments for travellers and help local businesses serve customers from abroad.

Expanding connectivity in Latin America

The Pix connection adds to a series of Alipay+ initiatives in the region. In Argentina, Alipay+ connected global wallets and banking apps to Transferencias 3.0, the national interoperable QR payment network, through a partnership with fintech company PVS. In Mexico, Ant International supported the development of a local digital wallet app together with Clip, Mastercard, and Televisa-Univision to support the adoption of digital payments. In Chile, the company introduced a cross-border mobile payment service for international travellers, also via PVS.