Clip has launched Mi Clip, a digital wallet ecosystem in Mexico, in partnership with Ant International, Mastercard, and Televisa-Univision.

The product brings together Clip's merchant network and local operations, Ant International's AI-driven payment architecture, Mastercard's global payments infrastructure, and Televisa-Univision's media reach. The Mi Clip app is currently available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Addressing Mexico's cash dependency

The initiative targets a structurally underserved market. According to the 2024 National Financial Inclusion Survey (ENIF), 85% of purchases below 500 pesos are still made in cash, and only 20% of micro-businesses hold a bank account. An estimated 40% of Mexican adults lack access to formal financial services altogether.

Mi Clip is structured around three objectives: enabling cash-reliant individuals and businesses to access digital payment services through a mobile application, providing digital accounts to support financial inclusion for both consumers and merchants, as well as extending credit access to small and micro businesses as well as individual consumers, many of whom have no prior credit history.

In addition, the wallet is also built to handle high-volume transaction periods, such as Buen Fin — Mexico's annual nationwide shopping event — and other peak retail cycles.

Technology and network infrastructure

Ant International contributes AI-powered payment architecture and risk management capabilities, alongside global connectivity through Alipay. In a subsequent phase, Mi Clip users will be able to make payments abroad, and local merchants will be able to accept payments from international wallets, supporting inbound tourism transactions.

Mastercard provides interoperability standards and acceptance infrastructure across card-based and digital wallet payment channels, with reach across more than 200 countries to support both domestic and cross-border transactions.

Televisa-Univision's role is positioned around consumer education and financial literacy outreach, leveraging its broadcast and media presence to drive adoption among underserved populations.

For micro and nano businesses, Mi Clip is intended to serve a dual purpose: generating transaction data that can form the basis of a credit history, and expanding customer reach in both local and global supply chains.

Strategic context