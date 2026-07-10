Mastercard and Neema have signed a commercial partnership to enable real-time money transfers into Israel via Mastercard Move.

The service is expected to launch within the coming months, according to Neema.

Mastercard Move operates as an alternative to traditional cross-border payment methods conducted through the SWIFT banking network. SWIFT-based transfers typically pass through a chain of intermediary banks, a process that can take several business days to settle and often involves comparatively high fees. Through the partnership with Neema, Mastercard aims to allow businesses and individuals abroad to transfer funds into Israel more quickly, using local payments infrastructure rather than the conventional correspondent banking model.

According to Moshe Kimhi, CEO of Neema, Mastercard is integrating with Neema's infrastructure to access the services required to operate in the Israeli market.

Local infrastructure as a market entry point

A key factor behind the partnership is Neema's direct connection to Masav, the Automated Clearinghouse that operates Israel's payments and clearing infrastructure. Mastercard generally connects directly to national clearing systems in larger markets rather than relying on local partners. Furthermore, in Israel, the relatively small market size, combined with the regulatory, technological, and financial costs associated with establishing a direct connection, made a partnership with Neema a more practical route to market.

Kimhi said Neema does not rely on SWIFT, instead applying a routing logic comparable to card acquiring, where an alternative acquirer takes over a transaction if one is unavailable. It was also mentioned that the company's system identifies the fastest available route as soon as a transaction is received.

According to a valuation prepared by PwC, Neema was valued at USD 155 million at the end of 2025. Kimhi noted that most international fintech companies entering the Israeli market use Neema's technology in some capacity, with Revolut cited as an exception, as it is pursuing a full banking licence and does not currently use Neema's services. The partnership reflects a broader pattern in which Israeli payments infrastructure providers support the local operations of global financial institutions.