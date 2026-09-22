mBank has made BLIK mobile payments available to its Slovak customers, becoming the second bank to offer the service in the country.

The rollout began with a first group of mBank customers, who can now find BLIK directly within the bank's mobile application. From 1 October, the payment option will be visible to all the bank's customers in Slovakia. The move follows the earlier introduction of BLIK by Tatra banka, meaning the service is now accessible to a substantial share of banking app users in the Slovak market.

How the payment process works

BLIK allows customers to pay for online purchases without entering card details. At checkout, a customer selects BLIK as the payment method, generates a six-digit code within their banking app, and enters that code on the merchant's payment page. The transaction is then confirmed directly within the app, without further input required on the merchant site.

Roman Fink, CEO of mBank, said the bank has consistently broadened the range of transaction methods available to customers since entering the Slovak market, describing the BLIK integration as a continuation of that approach. Monika Król, Vice President of Polish Payment Standard, the operator of BLIK, noted that the launch extends a cooperation model already established in Poland, where BLIK brings together customers across the banking sector under a shared payment standard, and that mBank, as one of BLIK's Polish shareholders, has supported the system's expansion into new markets.

To coincide with the launch, mBank is running a campaign offering a EUR 10 cashback bonus to customers who complete an online purchase using BLIK with a participating merchant between 1 and 31 October.

Expanding the acceptance network

As more banks adopt BLIK, the network of merchants accepting the payment method is also growing. According to BLIK, the service is already used by Polish travellers in Slovakia to pay for accommodation and other travel-related purchases, reflecting a degree of established cross-border usage between the two markets.

BLIK originated in Poland in 2015 and has since become a widely adopted mobile payment standard there, available to customers of most domestic banking applications. The company has recently adopted the agentic trend, developing its AI capabilities across Poland. In collaboration with PPRO, BLIK has started building the infrastructure of agentic commerce for local payments. Furthermore, Solidgate, a payment orchestration provider, added BLIK’s Recurring and Pay Later features to its ecosystem.