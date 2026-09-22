Nexi and ReFiBuy have partnered to help European merchants optimise product catalogues for AI shopping agents.

The agreement brings ReFiBuy's Agentic Commerce Optimization (ACO) system to Nexi's merchant network, aiming to ensure that product catalogues are accurately evaluated and surfaced by AI shopping tools.

Italy-based Nexi operates across more than 25 countries and serves millions of merchants through its Merchant Solutions, Issuing Solutions, and Digital Banking Solutions segments. ReFiBuy, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, in the US, provides a Commerce Intelligence Engine that monitors how AI agents discover and evaluate products, identifies gaps in product data, and distributes enriched data to AI selling surfaces to improve eligibility for discovery and recommendation. The company was founded by former ecommerce professionals from ChannelAdvisor, Walmart, and MikMak.

Consumer research points to rising AI-assisted shopping

The partnership draws on a forthcoming Nexi survey of approximately 28,000 consumers across 11 countries, which found that more than half of respondents had used AI within the past month to research, find, or buy products and services online. Nexi frames this as evidence that Agentic Commerce, where AI systems mediate product discovery and comparison, is already influencing online shopping behaviour rather than remaining a future prospect.

As AI agents increasingly determine which products consumers see and are recommended with, the companies note that optimisation efforts are shifting from traditional search visibility toward the underlying product catalogue data that agents rely on to interpret and evaluate items.

Positioning within Nexi's broader Agentic Commerce work

The ReFiBuy partnership sits alongside Nexi's existing work with Google Cloud and other industry partners on payment infrastructure for agentic commerce. While that work has focused on enabling secure, interoperable agent-driven payments, the ReFiBuy collaboration addresses an earlier stage in the process: product discovery and catalogue optimisation, which determines whether merchants are considered by AI agents in the first place.

Nexi is currently running merchant pilots to test infrastructure that allows consumers to identify products, add them to carts, and complete payments using domestic or international payment methods through AI-mediated channels. Following the partnership, Nexi and ReFiBuy plan to begin merchant education and market guidance, engaging directly with participating Nexi merchants to help them prepare their product catalogues for AI-driven discovery.

Implications for merchants

For merchants, the partnership signals a shift in optimisation priorities, extending beyond conventional ecommerce search engine practices toward ensuring product data is structured and complete enough for AI agents to interpret accurately. As agentic shopping tools become more embedded in consumer research and purchasing decisions, catalogue data quality is positioned as a factor in whether merchants remain visible to AI-assisted buyers.