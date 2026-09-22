Meta Platforms has partnered with Shopify to integrate Shop Pay's agentic checkout into its Muse artificial intelligence assistant.

Under the agreement, users of Muse will be able to complete purchases through Shop Pay's agentic checkout across stores that run on Shopify's platform, allowing the AI agent to assist with a larger share of the shopping and payment process.

Muse's position in the AI assistant market

Meta launched Muse in September 2026 as a mobile-based personal AI agent. The Shopify partnership extends Muse's functionality beyond conversational tasks into transactional commerce, positioning the assistant to handle purchases directly rather than only providing product information or recommendations.

The agreement illustrates differing responses among major ecommerce companies to the emergence of agentic AI shopping tools. Shopify has opted to open its merchant ecosystem to Muse through Shop Pay, while Amazon has taken the opposite approach, blocking Meta's Muse agent from accessing its retail website. The contrast points to a broader divide forming between platforms willing to integrate third-party AI agents into their checkout flows and those seeking to limit external agents' access to their retail infrastructure.

Industry context and implications

Agentic AI, in which software performs tasks on a user's behalf rather than simply responding to queries, is increasingly being explored by technology and ecommerce companies. Shopping has emerged as one of the more visible use cases, with AI agents positioned to assist consumers in discovering products, comparing options, and completing transactions without switching between separate apps or websites.

For Meta, the integration of Shopify and Shop Pay could reinforce Muse's role as an assistant capable of handling real-world commerce tasks rather than functioning solely as a conversational tool. Moreover, for Shopify, the partnership provides an additional distribution channel through which its merchants can reach consumers as adoption of AI-driven shopping tools continues to grow. Neither company has disclosed financial terms of the partnership or a timeline for when Shop Pay's agentic checkout will be available to all Muse users.