Ant International has introduced an end-to-end, AI-native financial stack covering payment, account, foreign exchange, treasury, and growth operations, bringing together close to 100 products across its four business pillars: Alipay+, Antom, WorldFirst, and Bettr. The company describes the update as its largest product upgrade to date, positioning the suite as a response to merchants' demand for connected fintech tools that go beyond payment processing alone.

Foundation models and security architecture

The stack is built on two proprietary technologies: the Antom 3-in-1 Transformer, a payment foundation model that processes sequential, tabular, and graph-based data simultaneously, and FalconTST, a forecasting model for FX exposure and cash flow. The Antom 3-in-1 Transformer runs on more than ten billion parameters and processes 90 terabytes of data annually, supporting fraud detection, scam prevention, and payment optimisation. FalconTST, built on over 8.5 billion parameters, is designed to improve accuracy in FX and cash-flow forecasting, with the company citing reductions of 30% to 60% in corporate FX hedging and allocation costs in some cases.

In addition, security is structured around a two-layered framework combining the Antom 3-in-1 Transformer with a KYA architecture and AgentSafePay, a product offering a fund-back guarantee against losses linked to agent-specific risks such as prompt injection or misinterpreted intent.

Agentic payment infrastructure

Underpinning interoperability across the stack are two components: the Alipay+ Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP), an open protocol connecting mobile wallets and devices to agent-initiated payments, and WhaleRTP, a blockchain-based wholesale settlement platform. Since its launch in April 2026, AMP has been adopted by ten Alipay+ wallet partners and seven acquirers, and includes a settlement mechanism supporting transactions as small as USD 0.000001 between AI agents. Ant International also referenced a collaborative framework with Mastercard and Visa aimed at aligning agent-security standards. WhaleRTP, which connects 23 financial institutions, processed 45% of the company's cross-border volume in 2025, which the company said reduced working capital requirements by 60% and increased interest income by 23%.

Full-stack coverage and adoption

Within the suite, tools such as Antom Autopilot manage the merchant payment lifecycle through natural-language interaction, while WorldFirst for Enterprise applies AI to onboarding, compliance, and treasury tasks, including an Account for Agent (AFA) offering. Growth-related tools cover billing, tax filing support, agentic commerce distribution, and embedded credit services through Bettr, which the company said has supported 49 institutions across 28 markets in reaching more than 100 million users.

Ant International said that within its Antom merchant payment service, 89.5% of clients deployed AI agent tools over the past 12 months, with 81.4% of payment tasks completed with AI assistance. The company's network connects 150 million merchants to two billion consumer accounts across 210 markets, processing more than 25 million transactions daily.