Mastercard has announced the completion of its first live, authenticated agentic transaction in Hong Kong, conducted in partnership with HSBC and DBS Hong Kong.

The transaction involved an AI agent booking a ride to Hong Kong International Airport through hoppa, a global mobility provider, with the booking and payment facilitated by CardInfoLink's AI agent connected to hoppa's taxi and airport limousine network.

The transaction used tokenized credentials authenticated with Mastercard Payment Passkeys to ensure consumer verification and data protection. Similar transactions were also supported across all Mastercard card types issued by Hong Kong banks, including Citi Hong Kong, Hang Seng Bank, Standard Chartered Hong Kong, and Mox Bank.

Agent Pay infrastructure and regional context

The transaction was powered by Mastercard Agent Pay, which assigns a unique Agentic Token to each AI agent for increased security. Consumer consent is explicitly captured before transaction execution, with purchase confirmation secured via Mastercard Payment Passkeys, providing end-to-end transparency across the transaction lifecycle.

The Hong Kong milestone follows authenticated agentic transactions completed by Mastercard across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, reflecting an accelerating regional rollout of the Agent Pay framework across the Asia Pacific. Mastercard is also establishing a regional AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore, described as the company's largest innovation hub in the region, and is deploying dedicated agentic commerce teams to support financial institutions and merchants across the region.

Commenting on the news, Helena Chen, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Hong Kong and Macau at Mastercard, said the first live agentic transaction demonstrates how AI can simplify travel while keeping every payment safe.

Adding to this, Janet Pang, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth at HSBC Hong Kong, said the transaction marks a significant step toward an AI-enabled economy, built on clear consent, transparency, and robust safeguards. Ajay Mathur, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at DBS Hong Kong, said the milestone underscores the potential of AI to simplify everyday tasks and enhance security.