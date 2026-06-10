Mastercard has launched Agent Pay for Machines, a payments service designed to handle automated, high-frequency, low-value transactions executed by AI agents.

The service is designed to handle transactions (including microtransactions valued at fractions of a cent) executed autonomously by AI agents without direct human involvement at the point of payment.

The launch extends Mastercard's Agent Pay programme, which was introduced in 2025 to define how trusted AI agents participate in payments. Where Agent Pay addresses agent participation, AP4M is oriented toward the infrastructure layer: credentialing, permissioning, transacting, and settlement across multiple payment rails, including cards, accounts, and stablecoins.

From human-initiated to machine-driven payments

Traditional payments are discrete and user-initiated. The model that AP4M is built for differs in structure: transactions are continuous, embedded in automated workflows, and executed between systems in the background of digital commerce. Use cases cited in the announcement include an AI agent autonomously purchasing a domain name, hosting, and web assets on behalf of a business operator, or a logistics agent settling freight, warehouse, and cold-chain monitoring fees as a shipment moves through a supply chain, each representing a single human instruction generating multiple programmatic transactions across providers.

In order to support this model, AP4M incorporates four core capabilities. Credentialing assigns identity to each agent through a system Mastercard refers to as Verifiable Intent, enabling recognition across ecosystems. Permissioning allows organisations to define authorisation rules and spending limits that are enforced programmatically. Transacting enables verified participants to conduct continuous, high-frequency commerce across providers and systems. Settlement provides guaranteed multi-rail clearing across cards, accounts, and stablecoins.

Partner ecosystem and adoption

According to the official press release, more than 30 organisations have joined as initial participants and supporters, spanning payments processors, crypto infrastructure providers, and developer platforms. These include Adyen, Ant International, BVNK, Checkout.com, Cloudflare, Coinbase, Getnet by Santander, Global Payments, OKX, Stripe, and Tempo, among others. Broader participants include Aave Labs, Alchemy, Anchorage Digital, Basis Theory, Catena, Coinflow, Crossmint, MoonPay, Nevermined, Polygon, Rain, RippleX, Sapiom, Skyfire, Solana Foundation, t54 Labs, Turnkey, and Utila.

Mastercard has indicated that the partner group is intended to validate priority use cases, establish common rules, and drive adoption across industries. The inclusion of both traditional payment processors and crypto-native infrastructure providers reflects the multi-rail settlement approach at the core of AP4M.

AP4M sits alongside Mastercard's broader investments in trusted digital infrastructure, which also encompass identity, authentication, and data exchange capabilities. The service is positioned as foundational infrastructure for autonomous commerce, with Mastercard's global network providing the interoperability and governance layer for organisations deploying automated payment systems.