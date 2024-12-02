Iulia Musat
25 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read
Mastercard finalises live authenticated agentic transaction in South Korea
India and Bhutan link UPI with postal network for cross-border remittances
TreviPay finds AI and invoicing friction key threats to B2B buyer loyalty in Europe
Who will gatekeep agentic commerce? From search and discovery to AI agents and wallets
Will the EUDI wallet tame the scam Wild West, or just perfect the A layer?
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright