Getnet has launched infrastructure enabling merchants to accept and process payments initiated by AI agents, completing a first real-world case in Mexico with Mastercard and Neivor.

The infrastructure enables merchants to connect AI agents directly to Getnet's global payments systems through a single integration, removing the need for complex technical setups. Built on open standards and designed to be protocol-agnostic, the solution supports both proprietary AI agents operated by merchants and agents running on third-party conversational platforms. It incorporates identification and authentication mechanisms intended to secure agent-initiated transactions.

In addition, the development reflects a broader shift under way across the payments sector, where AI agents are moving beyond advisory functions towards the ability to execute transactions autonomously on behalf of users. This evolution is prompting standards bodies and industry players to build new frameworks around identity verification, authentication, and interoperability for agent-to-merchant interactions.

First real-world case in Latin America

According to the official press release, Getnet has already tested the infrastructure in what it describes as the first real-world instance of an AI agent-initiated payment in Mexico and Latin America. The pilot was conducted in partnership with Mastercard, using Mastercard Agent Pay (Mastercard's platform for authenticated, agent-initiated transactions) and Neivor, a Mexico-based housing fintech that digitises payments and resident management within the real estate sector.

The case demonstrates how agent-initiated payment flows can operate in practice: an AI agent developed by Neivor triggered and completed a transaction through Getnet's infrastructure, authenticated via Mastercard Agent Pay. Pablo Fourez, Chief Digital Officer at Mastercard, noted that trust and verified intent are central design principles of the platform, enabling partners to build on it with confidence.

Getnet has also confirmed compatibility with Visa Intelligent Commerce, with full integration expected in the near term, positioning the infrastructure as network-agnostic across the two major card schemes.

Phased rollout targeting SMEs

At launch, the infrastructure is available to businesses that already operate their own AI agents. Getnet has stated plans to release further solutions that include built-in agent capabilities, with the intention of extending access to smaller businesses and SMEs that do not have the resources to develop their own AI infrastructure. These future offerings are designed to provide end-to-end agentic commerce functionality through integrated solutions.

The initiative positions Getnet within a growing cohort of payment infrastructure providers developing frameworks for a commerce environment where AI agents act as transacting intermediaries, raising questions across the industry about liability, consent, and the governance of automated spending behaviour.