Ant International has announced plans to raise USD 1 billion in a private funding round, valuing the company at USD 10 billion pre-money.

According to Reuters, the round is expected to value the company at USD 10 billion prior to the new investments and would likely draw capital primarily from Ant Group's existing investor base.

Bloomberg also cited sources familiar with the matter who indicated a Hong Kong stock exchange listing could occur as soon as this year. However, three separate sources familiar with Ant's plans stated that no timetable for a listing has been established.

Spun out and standing alone

Ant International was separated from Ant Group and began operating as an independently managed company in 2024. The entity focuses on cross-border digital payments and financial technology services for markets outside mainland China.

Discussions around a potential overseas listing are not new. Chinese media reported in 2025 that Ant Group was considering listing its international arm on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and had begun communicating with regulators on the matter. No formal timeline has since been confirmed.

The fundraising effort comes against a broader backdrop shaped by Ant Group's regulatory history. In 2020, Ant Group had been preparing for what would have been a USD 37 billion dual listing, before Chinese regulators suspended the offering days before it was due to debut. The suspension prompted a significant corporate restructuring.

The current funding round, if completed, would mark a significant step for Ant International as it pursues an independent financial and governance footing ahead of any potential public offering. In addition, the involvement of existing Ant Group investors, if confirmed, would suggest continuity in the ownership structure as the international unit charts its own path.