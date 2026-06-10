Unlimit and PASE have partnered to overhaul Mexico's toll and mobility payment infrastructure, targeting digital transaction performance and financial system modernisation.

The move comes as digital commerce in Mexico's mobility sector continues to expand, with 78% of Mexican consumers having purchased urban mobility services online in 2025, according to AMVO research. A further 23% made their first digital purchase in this sector that year, underlining the structural shift in how consumers interact with toll and transit payment systems.

Rebuilding the financial stack

The integration spans PASE's entire financial architecture, addressing several operational priorities: modernising its online commerce stack, improving financial flow management, and mapping complex payment ecosystems. According to the companies, the implementation has resulted in approval rates of up to 90% for digital bank account transactions — a segment that has historically faced structural barriers related to risk profiling and legacy system compatibility.

Chargeback rates have been maintained below 0.04%, supported by anti-fraud infrastructure incorporating dynamic risk rules and intelligent tokenisation. These figures point to the role that payment infrastructure plays not only in transaction processing but in managing financial exposure at scale.

The partnership reflects a wider challenge for established operators in transport and mobility: legacy financial systems were not designed to handle the volume, speed, or diversity of payment methods that digital-native consumers now expect. Reconciliation processes, cross-border capabilities, and real-time transaction visibility have become operational requirements rather than optional features.

Strategic context

Mexico's digital payments market has grown considerably in recent years, driven in part by rising smartphone penetration, the expansion of digital banking, and government-backed financial inclusion initiatives. Mobility infrastructure operators such as PASE sit at a crossroads between public utility functions and commercial digital services, which creates particular complexity around payment system design.

A company representative at Unlimit noted that financial infrastructure has shifted from an operational backend function to a strategic layer, describing the deployment as a programmable foundation bridging legacy banking systems and the modern digital economy. PASE's chief executive described Unlimit as a strategic partner in optimising digital transactions, characterising this as a rapidly growing segment of PASE's activity.

The partnership positions both companies within a broader industry trend of infrastructure modernisation in transport-adjacent verticals, where payment performance directly affects user retention and operational efficiency.