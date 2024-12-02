Mastercard has announced the successful execution of live agentic payment transactions across Latin America and the Caribbean, involving 17 participating processors and issuers.

Institutions including BAC, Banco de la Nación Argentina, Banco Falabella, Banco Galicia, Banco Itaú, Bancolombia, Banamex, Davivienda, Dock, Evertec, Santander, and others executed fully authorised transactions in which AI agents initiated and completed purchases on behalf of cardholders across categories including beauty accessories, groceries, books, and digital goods.

Furthermore, all transactions were completed with full cardholder consent, using existing card infrastructure rather than new payment rails. Participants across the payment flow, including issuers, merchants, and the Mastercard network, could identify that the transactions were initiated by an AI agent. The transactions were conducted in controlled environments using Mastercard Agent Pay.

Infrastructure and trust framework

Mastercard Agent Pay uses Agentic Tokens to secure payment credentials stored with AI agents, applying dynamic and cryptographic data to give issuers visibility and control over AI-initiated transactions. Built-in biometric authentication is provided through Mastercard Payment Passkeys, with end-to-end transparency across the transaction lifecycle. Mastercard is also embedding Verifiable Intent, an open standards-based trust layer, directly into the payment flow, creating a tamper-resistant record of what a cardholder authorised when an AI agent acts on their behalf.

The Agent Pay Acceptance Framework requires agent registration and verification before any transactions take place across the Mastercard network. The company states that nearly 100% of issuers in Latin America are already enabled with Mastercard's agentic token technology, providing an existing infrastructure foundation for AI-initiated commerce to scale across the region without introducing new credentials or payment rails.

The Latin America announcement follows live agentic transaction completions by Mastercard in the US in 2025 and in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and South Korea in 2026, reflecting an accelerating regional rollout.

Commenting on the news, Andrea Scerch, President of Mastercard Latin America and the Caribbean, noted that the transactions represent real commerce happening on the network today, not a lab exercise or a future roadmap.