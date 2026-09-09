Klarna has partnered with iSTYLE, an Apple Premium Partner, to offer flexible payments in Hungary, Romania, Czechia, and Slovakia.

The agreement allows customers purchasing Apple products through iSTYLE's retail channels in these four countries to access Klarna's payment options at checkout, including the choice to pay immediately or spread the cost over time.

Flexible payments for Apple products

Under the partnership, shoppers buying an iPhone, Mac, iPad or Apple Watch through iSTYLE Hungary, iSTYLE Romania, iSTYLE Slovakia or iSTYLE CZ can select Klarna's payment methods rather than paying the full amount upfront. Klarna's model is designed to give consumers greater control over the timing of larger purchases, positioning instalment-based payment as an alternative to traditional upfront retail transactions.

iSTYLE operates as an authorised Apple Premium Partner across the four markets, selling Apple's hardware range alongside related accessories and services. By integrating Klarna at checkout, iSTYLE adds a BNPL option to its existing payment methods, aligning its offering with a model that has become increasingly common in European ecommerce and retail environments.

Regional context

The partnership extends Klarna's presence in Europe, a region where BNPL adoption has been growing alongside broader digitalisation of retail payments. Consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, and wearables, represent a category in which instalment payment options are frequently used, given the relatively high price points involved compared with everyday purchases.

For iSTYLE, the addition of Klarna is intended to make higher-value Apple devices more accessible to a wider client base. For Klarna, the deal broadens its network of retail partners in markets where BNPL usage has continued to expand in recent years.

Earlier in 2026, Klarna secured a handful of partnerships, especially across the US. Narrowing it down to Europe, the more recent ones are with Douglas in the Netherlands and with Flix, a global travel-tech company.

The collaboration with Douglas marks the 13th extension from a larger set of European markets owned by the beauty retailer, while the agreement with Flix aimed to address international travel costs, as Klarna removed FX fees, enabling customers to buy journeys in their local currency, without extra conversion charges.

In addition, in August 2026, Klarna announced an upgrade of its membership plan, which included increasing cashback, removing service fees, and adding lifestyle perks across four tiers: Everywhere, Plus, Premium, and Max.