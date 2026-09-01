Douglas and Klarna have expanded their partnership to the Netherlands, extending the payment option to a total of 13 markets.

Douglas customers in the Netherlands can now select Klarna as a payment method at checkout, both online and in stores, following the rollout of the service in the market. The move marks the latest step in an ongoing collaboration between the premium beauty retailer and the payments provider, which has now been extended to cover thirteen markets in total.

Partnership scope and rollout

The Netherlands becomes the newest addition to a partnership that already spans a dozen other markets across Douglas' retail footprint. Through the process of making Klarna available at checkout, the company is aligning its payment offering across a wider set of European markets where it operates physical stores and e-commerce platforms. The expansion follows the same integration model used in the partnership's other markets, allowing Dutch shoppers to access Klarna's checkout options alongside existing payment methods.

Neither company has disclosed specific figures relating to transaction volumes, customer uptake, or financial terms associated with the Dutch launch or the wider partnership.

Context for the beauty and payments sectors

The beauty retail sector has increasingly incorporated flexible payment options into both online and in-store checkout flows, reflecting broader shifts in consumer payment preferences across European retail. BNPL services such as Klarna's have become an established feature of the ecommerce and PoS landscape in several EU markets, offering shoppers the ability to split or defer payments at the point of purchase.

For Douglas, the addition of Klarna in the Netherlands extends a payment strategy already in place across other markets, positioning flexible checkout options as a standard part of its customer proposition rather than a market-specific test. For Klarna, the expansion adds another retail vertical and geography to its merchant network, reinforcing its presence in the beauty segment specifically.

The companies have not indicated whether further market expansions of the partnership are planned beyond the current 13 markets, nor have they detailed any additional product integrations, such as instalment options or in-store financing tools, beyond the standard checkout functionality referenced in the announcement.