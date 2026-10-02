Scalapay has partnered with AliExpress to let shoppers in Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal pay in three or four instalments.

AliExpress operates as a global online marketplace that connects millions of shoppers with a broad product catalogue. Its range spans electronics, fashion, home goods, and beauty, among other categories. In announcing the partnership, Scalapay pointed to the marketplace's scale, competitive offering, and reach across international markets as the platform's defining characteristics, noting that it has become a widely used destination for online shopping worldwide.

The payment structure offers shoppers a choice between two plans. Customers can split a purchase into either three or four instalments, giving them some control over how the total amount is distributed over time.

Implications for shoppers and the platform

The integration places an instalment payment method within a marketplace that serves consumers across multiple product categories. For AliExpress customers across the four marketplaces, it introduces an alternative to paying the full purchase amount upfront.

For Scalapay, the partnership extends its instalment service to purchases made on a cross-category marketplace with international reach. The company framed the integration as a way of adding payment flexibility for shoppers on the AliExpress platform.

In February 2026, Scalapay also partnered with fintech company PPRO, expanding its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payments across Southern Europe.

BNPL evolution in Europe

BNPL has become an established part of ecommerce payments in Europe. According to Statista, BNPL transaction value in Europe reached EUR 161.7 billion, up from EUR 81.7 billion in 2022.

Adoption varies widely by country. Statista places BNPL at 25% of domestic ecommerce payments in Sweden and 19% in both Finland and Norway. PPRO puts Germany at 20%, while the UK and Ireland are at around 5%. PPRO also notes that local providers, including FLOA Pay, Scalapay, and BLIK Pay Later, are taking market share from global players.

The reports are showing greater adoption in the Northern part of Europe; thus, Scalapay’s 2026 collaborations display rising interest in BNPL options across the Southern region.

Market Data Forecast measures market value rather than transaction value. It estimates the European market at EUR 2.73 billion in 2025 and projects EUR 20.67 billion by 2034, a CAGR of 25.2%.