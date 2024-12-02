PPRO partners with Scalapay

PPRO has announced its partnership with Scalapay in order to expand access to BNPL across key European markets.

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to enable merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) to offer Scalapay through PPRO’s platform, as well as provide faster and simpler access to BNPL in France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

In addition, through the process of adding Scalapay to its Buy Now Pay Local solution, PPRO will be enabled to provide secure and efficient access to the service for a wide range of merchants and PSPs using the platform. Furthermore, partnering with PPRO will enable Scalapay to bring its benefits to more merchants across the region of Europe, which ultimately means helping more people manage their purchases on their terms.

Helping businesses grow by letting their customers pay local

According to the official press release, Scalapay is expected to enable consumers to pay in three or four installments through the use of a flexible and transparent solution, which was developed on strong local expertise across Southern Europe. This will include the ability to manage local payment methods such as prepaid cards in Italy, which are widely used in the market, as well as ensure high acceptance and a frictionless user experience.

Combined with a one-click repeat-purchase journey and a locally driven marketing approach tailored to each country, Scalapay will continue to optimise the manner in which merchants unlock performance as Buy Now, Pay Later adoption continues to accelerate across the region of Southern Europe. At the same time, results also showed that offering Scalapay can help merchants increase average order value by 48%, improve conversion rates by 11%, as well as drive repeat purchases, with 63% of users and customers repurchasing within three months. With this in mind, the partnership will enable Scalapay to be made available to a broader network of PSPs and merchants operating across the region.

Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.