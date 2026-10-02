ING Bank Śląski has enabled business clients to send and receive BLIK phone transfers, a service operated by Polski Standard Płatności.

Funds are credited to the recipient's account immediately, in a manner similar to Express Elixir transfers. According to the announcement, the bank is the first in Poland to make the full functionality available to a wide group of business clients.

From sending to receiving

The update builds on a feature introduced in autumn 2025, when ING Bank Śląski became the first bank in Poland to let business customers send transfers to a BLIK phone number. The latest change adds the ability to accept such payments, giving companies a two-way settlement option within the same mobile channel.

The service is available to customers using the ING Business mobile application and removes the need to provide a bank account number when sending or receiving funds. Izabela Całusińska, Director of Tribe Business Daily Banking at ING Bank Śląski, said the bank is moving mechanisms that have proven effective in retail settlements into the corporate segment. Joanna Zybała, Director of Tribe Payments at ING Bank Śląski, added that the bank is developing ING Business so that entrepreneurs can handle a growing share of their day-to-day financial tasks directly in the app.

Limits and fees

The maximum value of a single transfer to a BLIK phone number is approximately EUR 235, while the daily limit for one user is approximately EUR 1.175. Receiving transfers is free of charge. Outgoing transfers are charged according to the bank's Table of Fees and Commissions, with the fee corresponding to that of a standard domestic transfer and varying depending on the customer's account package.

ING Bank Śląski positions the extension as part of its wider work on payment services for companies, aimed at simplifying everyday business operations and speeding up settlements between entrepreneurs.

Regulatory approval and wider market relevance

BLIK phone transfers have so far been associated primarily with quick settlements between individual users. The change hinges on institutional users being able to register a phone number, which means entrepreneurs can now accept payments directly to that number rather than only initiate them.

Marcin Waldowski, Director of the Product Development Department at Polski Standard Payments, the operator of BLIK, said that following consent from the National Bank of Poland (NBP), similar functionality will also be able to appear at other banks. This suggests the service could extend beyond a single institution, potentially bringing phone-number-based business payments to a broader share of the Polish banking market. For businesses, the main change is that a payment mechanism widely used by consumers is now available for company settlements, within defined transaction limits.