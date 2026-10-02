MassPay has expanded multi-currency collection, allowing clients to pay out in local currency to 180 countries with a single FX conversion.

Under the updated set-up, businesses can collect funds in a range of currencies and disburse them to payees in 180 countries, with each payout delivered in the recipient's local currency after one conversion step. According to MassPay, the capability is now available to selected clients.

Removing the intermediary currency step

Cross-border payouts to global workforces, creators, and seller networks have typically involved two conversions. Funds are first converted into an intermediary currency, often USD, and then converted again into each destination currency. MassPay notes that every additional conversion introduces FX costs, spreads, and operational complexity, and that these costs are frequently passed on to the payee.

The announcement comes after a period of pronounced movement in the US dollar. In its FX Outlook 2026, published in November 2025, Netherlands-based ABN AMRO described the dollar as the weakest-performing major currency of that year, with the dollar index down 8% and the euro up around 11% against it. With this in mind, a more recent ABN AMRO note reports that the dollar has regained ground against major currencies since September 2026.

With the expanded collection capability, clients fund payouts in the currencies they already hold, and MassPay converts the funds once, directly into the payee's local currency. The company states that this reduces FX costs and slippage, as fewer conversions mean a larger share of each payout reaches the recipient. Payees also receive funds in the currency they spend, which removes the need for any conversion on their side.

The capability runs on MassPay's existing global payout infrastructure, which supports real-time push-to-card, bank account, and wallet payouts through Visa Direct. The company reports a transaction success rate above 99.3%. Operational support is provided by a dedicated team offering 24/7 coverage, with an average first response time of seven minutes.

Availability and implications

Existing MassPay clients can start collecting in additional currencies and paying out with a single FX conversion immediately, without changes to their current integration. This means platforms already connected to MassPay can adopt the model without additional technical work.

By removing the intermediary currency from the payout flow, the company aims to reduce both the conversion costs borne by recipients and the treasury overhead associated with multi-step FX on the business side.