dLocal has partnered with LinkedIn to support local-currency card payments for members in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

LinkedIn aims to extend its reach among professionals in the region through payment options that reflect local preferences. dLocal, the Uruguay-based cross-border payments company, provides the underlying payment infrastructure.

Addressing checkout friction in Latin America

The collaboration targets issues that global platforms often face when operating across Latin America's varied markets. According to dLocal, currency mismatches, unfamiliar checkout flows, and declined payments frequently prevent transactions from being completed.

Additionally, expansion across multiple countries brings operational demands. These include adapting to different currency regulations, establishing local acquiring relationships, and meeting compliance requirements in each jurisdiction. dLocal says these factors typically slow global platforms down when entering new markets. Its approach is to manage this complexity once, at the infrastructure level, rather than requiring a separate build for each market as the partnership grows.

Commenting on the collaboration, Suhil Srinivas, Head of Product for Commerce & Go-To-Market Platform at LinkedIn, linked the move to the company's mission of creating economic opportunities for professionals globally. Srinivas said the payment experience in Latin America, as in other markets where LinkedIn operates, should feel local rather than imported. Working with dLocal, the official added, helps reduce friction at checkout and supports members' preferred ways to pay, forming part of LinkedIn's effort to allow more professionals in the region to make full use of its services.

Infrastructure model and expansion plans

dLocal operates in more than 60 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, connecting global enterprises with consumers in emerging markets. Its 'One dLocal' model combines a single direct API, one platform, and one contract. This allows companies to accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds without managing multiple local entities or integrations.

Bianca Carozzo, SVP of Account Management and Global Partnerships at dLocal, framed wider access to local payment methods as a form of financial inclusion. She described the current four-market deployment as a starting point, with both companies expected to extend their footprint across the region.