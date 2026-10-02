NewsPayments

dLocal enables local-currency card payments for LinkedIn in LATAM

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

02 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
paymentscross-border paymentspartnershipdigital payments
Countries:
BrazilMexicoColombiaChile

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dLocal enables local-currency card payments for LinkedIn in LATAM

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