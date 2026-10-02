payabl. has extended its partnership with London Lions, providing business accounts and corporate cards for the 2026/27 season.

Under the agreement, the club will use payabl.'s multi-currency business accounts and corporate cards to manage payments, spending, and international activity. The renewal comes as London Lions prepare for a season spread across several markets. The club competes domestically in Super League Basketball and in Europe in the BKT EuroCup. It is also scheduled to face the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA pre-season fixture on 12 October 2026.

Competing across borders creates operational demands that sit behind on-court activity. These include paying suppliers and partners in different countries, covering travel and team expenditure, and handling multiple currencies during a demanding fixture schedule. Steve Devereux, CEO of London Lions, the club's growth, international travel, and widening partner base have made efficient money management increasingly important. It was also added that holding accounts and spending in one place gives the club more visibility and control over daily operations and reduces the time staff spend on financial administration.

Accounts and cards on one platform

payabl.'s business accounts allow the club to hold and manage multiple currencies, make domestic and cross-border payments, and monitor its finances from a single view. The offering is built on multi-currency IBAN accounts and supports more than 60 currencies for cross-border payments. Available payment rails include Faster Payments, CHAPS, BACS, SEPA, SEPA Instant, SEPA Direct Debit, and SWIFT. Batch-payment functionality is designed for high-volume flows such as payroll, supplier payments, and partner payouts.

The corporate cards include configurable spending limits, real-time transaction visibility, and card management tools. Businesses can issue cards, monitor expenditure, and adjust controls from the same interface they use for wider financial operations.

Both products are accessed through payabl.one, the company's platform that also brings together its acquiring and payment capabilities. For London Lions, this places more of its financial activity in a single system, reducing the need to work with several providers across disconnected tools.

Kristaps Zips, UK CEO at payabl., said that financial complexity grows quickly when an organisation begins operating in more markets, with more currencies, payments, suppliers, and daily expenditure to manage. Combining business accounts and corporate cards through payabl.one, the official noted, is intended to give the club greater visibility and control over how money moves across the organisation.

Sponsorship and UK market focus

The renewed agreement also includes a sponsorship component. payabl. branding will continue to appear at London Lions home games throughout the 2026/27 season. It will feature on the jerseys and warm-up kits of both the men's and women's teams, as well as in in-arena LED and scoreboard advertising and in digital and social media activations.

The arrangement pairs commercial sponsorship with the supply of operational banking and spend management services to the same organisation. At the same time, payabl. describes the partnership as part of its continued investment in the UK market and its focus on supporting organisations with international growth plans as they expand across markets.