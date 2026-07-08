Flix and Klarna expand payments partnership

Flix and Klarna have expanded their partnership to offer flexible payment options to travellers across 21 markets in the US and Europe.

The rollout adds the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Poland, Switzerland, Austria and Spain, among other countries, to Klarna's prior availability in the US and Sweden.

Klarna is now integrated directly into the Flix booking process, giving passengers three payment methods at checkout: payment in full at the time of booking, interest-free instalments, or longer-term financing for higher-value purchases. The expanded integration is aimed at addressing cross-border travel costs specifically, as Klarna removes foreign exchange fees for international journeys, allowing travellers to pay in their local currency without additional currency conversion charges. In addition, Klarna users booking through Flix platforms will also have access to promotional offers as part of the partnership.

The expansion builds on an existing relationship between the two companies, which previously covered the US and Sweden. Extending Klarna's presence to a further 19 markets brings the flexible payment infrastructure to a broader base of Flix's customers, who travel across Europe and North America using the company's bus and travel network.

Context for the travel and payments sectors

Flexible payment methods, including BNPL and instalment-based financing, have expanded across sectors, including retail and ecommerce in recent years, with travel identified by industry participants as an area where adoption has developed more slowly relative to overall consumer spending in the category. The partnership positions travel bookings, ranging from short intercity trips to longer cross-border journeys, as a use case for embedded finance tools that allow consumers to spread the cost of transport.

For Flix, which operates across a large network of bus and travel routes in the US and Europe, the addition of Klarna's payment infrastructure is intended to broaden the checkout options available to passengers booking through its platforms. For Klarna, the expanded scope adds a further vertical and geographic footprint to its existing merchant network, extending its embedded finance offering into recurring travel-related transactions rather than one-off retail purchases.

The companies have not disclosed financial terms of the expanded partnership or additional details on the timeline for further market rollouts beyond the 21 markets confirmed as part of this announcement.