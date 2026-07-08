NewsPayments

Adyen partners with Xiaomi on multimarket payments

SA

Sinziana Albu

08 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentsecommerceonline paymentsin-store payments
Countries:
China

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