Adyen partners with Xiaomi on multimarket payments

Adyen has partnered with Xiaomi to process payments for the brand's consumer electronics business unit across 18 markets.

The agreement covers markets including Singapore, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Mexico, and the EU. According to the official press release, under the partnership, Adyen will handle payment processing for Xiaomi's consumer electronics business unit, supporting the brand's operations across a wide geographic footprint.

Single integration for online and in-store payments

Xiaomi products are currently available in more than 100 markets and regions, sold through the company's ecommerce website as well as physical retail stores. In order to manage payments consistently across this scale of operations, Xiaomi has adopted Adyen's Unified Commerce solution.

The solution allows Xiaomi to process online and in-store payments through a single integration, rather than maintaining separate systems for each channel or market. According to the companies, this approach is intended to reduce the operational complexity that typically accompanies payment management across multiple regions and sales channels, while allowing Xiaomi to rely on Adyen for the underlying technical infrastructure.

At the same time, for a consumer electronics brand operating at Xiaomi's scale, consolidating payment operations under one provider can simplify reconciliation, reporting, and technical maintenance across markets with different regulatory and banking environments. The partnership reflects a broader pattern among multinational retailers of centralising payment infrastructure as a way to manage growth across both digital and physical retail channels.

Commenting on the partnership, Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer at Adyen, said the company is pleased to support Xiaomi's international growth. He described Xiaomi as active in a consumer electronics sector characterised by rapid innovation and competition, and said Adyen's payment capabilities are intended to help the brand manage global transactions securely.

The partnership extends Adyen's presence in the consumer electronics sector and adds to its portfolio of unified commerce clients operating across both ecommerce and physical retail. For Xiaomi, the move consolidates payment operations for its consumer electronics unit under a single technology partner across a significant share of its international markets, as the brand continues to expand its retail and ecommerce presence globally.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.