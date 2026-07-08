Alipay has upgraded its Tap! device network with AI agent capabilities to support merchant operations across China.

According to the official press release, the move extends Alipay's broader push into agentic commerce, following a series of AI-related product launches earlier in 2026. The upgrade connects an AI agent named Xiaoyu to Alipay Tap! devices, a contactless payment and customer engagement solution the company introduced two years ago.

With Xiaoyu integrated, merchants can interact with the AI agent directly to receive analysis of their business operations and suggested actions for improvement. The agent also supports functions such as marketing for top-selling products, membership management, and integration with Taobao Instant Commerce for merchants operating within that network. Alipay has additionally made Xiaoyu available to developers and independent software vendors (ISVs), allowing them to integrate their own SaaS agents and operational tools.

For small and medium-sized merchants that lack in-house AI development capabilities, Alipay has introduced a separate AI agent offering. This includes tailored integration with Tap! devices, AI-generated marketing materials, ordering and delivery support built on existing supply chain infrastructure, and continuous business analytics.

Part of a wider AI payments strategy

The Tap! upgrade follows other steps in Alipay's AI strategy during 2026, including the introduction of a payment infrastructure built around AI Pay, AI Wallet, an AI payment processing solution, and Token Pay, launched in May 2026. According to the company, this infrastructure is underpinned by what it describes as China's first Agentic Commerce Trust Protocol, which combines third-party partnerships with a security system intended to protect AI-driven transactions.

Furthermore, several businesses have begun integrating Alipay's AI payment tools with Tap! devices. In one example cited by the company, consumers can tap their smartphone to activate an AI agent developed by Haier, engage in dialogue to receive product recommendations, and complete an order and payment through AI Pay.

In June 2026, Alipay rolled out a further AI agent update, referred to in Chinese as 'Ah Bao', aimed at its user base of one billion, intended to help users locate services and complete daily tasks through AI assistance. The company has described this update as marking Alipay's transition into an AI-native platform.

The changes position Alipay's merchant-facing infrastructure alongside its consumer-facing AI tools, linking offline point-of-sale hardware with agentic commerce capabilities. As adoption of AI agents in retail and payments continues to develop in China, the integration of conversational AI directly into existing hardware networks such as Tap! reflects an attempt to extend AI functionality to merchants, including smaller businesses, without requiring separate technical investment.