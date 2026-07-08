US Bank has launched Enhanced Payments, a bundled solution enabling small businesses to move money via ACH, wires, and instant payments.

Enhanced Payments integrates several money movement tools into a single subscription, including same-day ACH transfers, instant payments, and digital international wires that previously required in-branch processing. According to the bank, the solution is designed to give business owners greater visibility and control over cash flow by consolidating payment options within one digital interface.

The subscription is priced at USD 25 per month and includes reduced per-transaction fees compared with standard online banking rates. As an example, domestic wire transfers cost USD 16 per transaction for Enhanced Payments subscribers, compared with USD 30 for non-subscribers using the standard online banking service.

Alongside the new solution, US Bank is also rolling out updates for all business users of its online banking platform, including adjusted transaction limits intended to accommodate growing small businesses, along with tools to help business owners select the money movement method suited to their needs.

Part of a broader digital banking strategy

According to the official press release, the launch forms part of US Bank's wider strategy to build an integrated digital banking ecosystem for small business owners, allowing them to track accounts, initiate payments, and manage other financial activities from a single platform.

Shruti Patel, chief product officer for business banking at U.S. Bank, said that the bundled approach was intended to help clients move money conveniently while reducing costs, and to provide business owners with the flexibility to manage payments as their operations expand.

Enhanced Payments builds on a series of product launches by US Bank targeting small business clients. These include Business Essentials, a combined business checking and payment acceptance account; Spend Management, a tool for monitoring and controlling card-based spending; US Bank Bill Pay for Business, a cash management platform; and US Bank Payroll, an embedded payroll management solution accessible through online banking.

In addition, through the process of bringing wire, ACH, and instant payment functionality into a single subscription tier, US Bank is positioning Enhanced Payments as part of a broader shift among US banks toward consolidating treasury and payment services for small and micro-business clients, a segment that has historically relied on third-party providers or manual, branch-based processes for cross-border and time-sensitive transactions. The move also reflects continued growth in instant and same-day payment rails within US commercial banking, as businesses seek faster settlement without the higher costs traditionally associated with expedited transfers.