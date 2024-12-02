Klarna has become available on Google Pay in the UK, enabling users to access interest-free instalment payment options at checkout.

The Sweden-based payment provider announced the integration on 16 February 2026. UK Google Pay users can select Klarna's pay in three interest-free instalment option during checkout. Users manage purchases, track deliveries, handle returns, and manage repayments through the Klarna application.

The integration expands Klarna's distribution through Google's payment infrastructure. Google Pay processes over one billion shopping interactions daily across its platforms, according to company data.

Integration extends flexible payment access

Raji Behal, Head of Western and Southern Europe, UK and Ireland at Klarna, stated the integration brings flexible and interest-free payment options to Google Pay users, representing a step towards the company's goal of being available at every checkout. The collaboration makes it easier for shoppers to choose Klarna and pay transparently from their mobile devices.

Lisa Yokoyama, Director of Product Management at Google Pay, noted that expanding collaboration with Klarna to the UK underscores the goal of enabling more people with payment flexibility. With more people shopping on Google daily, the broader footprint provides additional checkout options, helping businesses drive growth.

Klarna's pay in three product divides purchase amounts into three equal instalments without interest charges. The first payment occurs at purchase, with subsequent instalments charged at intervals. No interest accrues when payments are made on schedule.

Market positioning in the UK BNPL sector

Recent data from Klarna shows that the company serves more than 114 million active consumers globally. The company operates across Europe, North America, and Australia, providing instalment payment products, a shopping application, and banking services.

UK BNPL regulation is developing, with the Financial Conduct Authority preparing a framework requiring BNPL providers to conduct affordability assessments, provide clear disclosures, and register for authorisation. The regulatory framework aims to strengthen consumer protections for instalment payment products.

Klarna previously integrated with Google Pay in other markets before extending the partnership to the UK. The company has also partnered with Apple to offer instalment payment options through Apple Pay in select markets. Recently, Klarna also joined Google's UCP, an open standard designed to allow AI agents and commerce systems to interact across the shopping lifecycle.