Expert viewsPayments

Portugal: an analysis of payments and ecommerce trends

Diana Vorniceanu

Diana Vorniceanu

31 Mar 2026 / 8 Min Read

Keywords:
country seriesdigital payment methodpayment infrastructureinterbank networkecommercemobile bankingmobile paymentscredit cardsdebit cardsdigital walletBNPLregulation
Countries:
Portugal

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