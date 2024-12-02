Ross Taylor of Lloyds Merchant Services explains why payment partnerships drive resilience, simplicity, and scalable business growth.

Consumers tap a card or approve a mobile wallet in seconds, but the payments industry knows that moment is anything but simple. Behind every transaction sits a complex and often invisible web of issuers, acquirers, gateways, terminal providers, and processing infrastructure that comes together to make sure everything works as it should. Yet it only takes a single point of failure, whether in authorisation, routing, or uptime, to disrupt the entire flow.

That’s the reality of modern payments: it’s an ecosystem, not a single solution. No single provider owns the end-to-end journey, and no business can scale on the strength of one capability alone. Performance, resilience, and growth are driven by how well partners integrate, collaborate, and execute together. Payments work because partnerships work.

Why businesses feel stuck

Most owners have no shortage of ambition. They know when they need faster settlement, new payment options, or better integration. What slows them down is the maze of decision-making that sits between recognising a need and acting on it.

A café installing a new till has to decide which terminal to pair it with. A retailer adding online checkout has to choose between half a dozen gateways. A multi-site group faces contract renewals from three different suppliers. Everyone promises simplicity; it is another thing to explain how one piece fits with the others.

Eight in 10 hospitality businesses told us payment technology is now essential to their future growth, and many feel under pressure to modernise. Partnerships matter because they enable businesses to evolve without feeling like they are on their own.

The anatomy of a strong payment partnership

When partnerships work, they don’t announce themselves. They sit behind daily trade, holding the whole operation steady. A few qualities define them:

A shared view of what customers expect

Whether it’s contactless, mobile wallets, split bills, pay-at-table or flexible finance at checkout, customers have settled into habits. Research shows contactless drives the majority of in-venue demand and point of sale (POS) finance options influence where online shoppers spend. A strong partner understands these behaviours and helps a business meet them without guesswork.

Alignment with regulation

Businesses want payment options that help customers, not ones that create future problems. As lending rules shift and data requirements tighten, partners who keep pace with regulation offer more than a service; they offer stability and reassurance.

Operational understanding

Many of the biggest payment problems are not technical. They are operational: queues building because a terminal needs rebooting, reconciliation bottlenecks, late settlements pushing payroll to the limit. Partnerships work when the people behind the tech understand real-world trading rhythms, not just product roadmaps.

Clarity over roles

Banks safeguard funds and bring trust. Schemes bring reach and reliability. Technology partners bring innovation and flexibility. Good partnerships don’t blur these roles; they ensure that they work together.

How partnerships support growth

Growth rarely arrives through one big decision. It arrives through a series of practical steps: opening a second site, joining a food hall, adding click-and-collect, accepting online orders, offering finance at checkout, adopting new payment methods. Each step depends on whether the payments behind it will hold up.

Take multi-vendor environments. A food hall thrives when all traders move at the same pace. One slow terminal affects every queue. Strong partnerships ensure systems talk to each other and handle bursts of activity, so the whole space feels energetic rather than under strain.

Or consider a retailer expanding beyond a single site. The payment setup that worked in one location might struggle in two: reconciliation becomes heavier, settlement timings matter more, and any outage has twice the impact. A partner who delivers consistency across sites is protecting revenue, as much as providing payment capability.

Even flexible finance sits inside this story. Merchants offering embedded finance options report higher order values and more repeat business. But that uplift only lasts if the finance option is well‑integrated and easy for customers to understand, something that depends on the quality of the partnership behind it.

Partnerships don’t drive growth by adding complexity or piling on features. They drive growth by giving merchants confidence, reducing friction, and freeing them to take the next step – knowing their payments partner will keep pace with their ambitions.

Keeping pace with the future

Payments don’t stand still. New methods gain traction. Customer habits evolve. Regulation shifts. Providers merge, rebrand or disappear. A business built on a single supplier will eventually feel the ground move beneath it.

Partnerships offer a steadier route forward. When the mix is chosen well, each partner strengthens the others. Banks offer resilience and regulatory alignment. Schemes provide reach and reliability. Technology partners bring innovation and new ways to pay. Together, they give businesses the space to adapt and keep moving toward their growth plans.

The goal isn’t to predict every change ahead, rather it’s to build a setup that can adapt to change without causing disruption.

The purpose of partnership

Effective payment partnerships are built on clarity and confidence. Businesses want to understand which capabilities truly drive impact, what risks are worth taking, and which integrations will meaningfully improve the transaction journey.

What they don’t need is added complexity. They need partners who make decisions easier, smooth out operational friction, and bring transparency to everything from authorisation performance to settlement and reconciliation.

When that happens, payments move beyond being a cost centre or technical necessity. They become a strategic lever that supports growth, resilience, and better customer outcomes.

About the author

Ross Taylor is Head of Payments and Liquidity Sales at Lloyds Cardnet. With over 20 years in banking and 7 years in payments, Ross brings a broad perspective through working across several business functions and with clients ranging from start-ups to global corporates. He’s well known for his drive, strategic thinking, impactful communication style, and a perspective shaped through several previous roles at Barclays and HSBC. Ross also served 8 years as a charity Board Trustee and five as a junior sports coach which aligns to his main interest, which is working with others to help them succeed.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group is a UK based financial services group. As part of the Group, Lloyds Merchant Services offers leading end-to-end payment acceptance solutions. We help businesses from all parts of the UK, and across all different sectors and sizes, giving them the support they need to take payments online, in store, or over the phone at any time. For more information on how we help businesses to receive payments please visit: www.lloydsbank.com/cardnet.