NewsPayments

Swedbank Pay to integrate Klarna in Nordic checkout offering

IM

Iulia Musat

20 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
Nordic paymentscheckoutpayment methodsmerchant paymentsfinancial services
Countries:
Europe

News on Payments

Mastercard and Dappre expand Open Finance collaboration

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Alipay extends AI Pay to enable autonomous agent payments for OpenClaw-type AI tools

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1Cover and Adyen consolidate payments in Australia and New Zealand

21 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

MoneyHash, Visa expand collaboration to scale Cybersource in emerging markets

21 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Banco de Bogotá enables cards in Google Pay for contactless payments

21 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

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15 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

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03 Apr 2026 / 10 min read / Payments
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