Swedbank Pay, the payments division of Sweden-based Swedbank, has announced plans to integrate Klarna as an optional payment method within its online checkout solution.

The integration will allow merchants using Swedbank Pay to offer Klarna's payment options directly within the payment menu alongside existing methods. The Swedish launch is expected towards the end of 2026, with rollout to other Nordic markets planned for 2027.

Optimising payments across the Nordics

The addition of Klarna is framed as part of Swedbank Pay's ongoing development of its payments offering for Nordic merchants. By consolidating a wider range of payment methods within a single checkout solution, the company aims to improve conversion rates and provide greater payment flexibility for end consumers. Offering multiple payment methods within one integration reduces the need for merchants to manage separate vendor relationships for each payment option.

The announcement reflects a broader trend in Nordic payments, where checkout providers are expanding their payment method portfolios to remain competitive as consumer expectations for payment choice at checkout continue to grow. Klarna, which originated in Sweden and holds a strong position across Nordic markets, is a natural addition to a Nordic-focused acquiring and payment solutions platform seeking to offer a comprehensive checkout experience.

Niklas Landeström, Head of Strategy and Commercial Development at Swedbank Pay, said the Klarna integration is another step in developing a competitive and future-proof payment solution that meets merchant needs and supports Swedbank Pay's ambition to be the preferred payments partner in the Nordic region.

Recently, Klarna also teamed up with Aven Hospitality, aiming to provide flexible payment options across 10,000 hotels. The integration was set to initially launch in the US, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Norway, and Finland, with more markets planned over the course of 2026. Not long before this, the company joined EuroParcs in a strategic collaboration with a similar scope, with the two intending to deliver flexible holiday payments across Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria.